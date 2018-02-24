UIL Post Season Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Results

By: paul tubbs

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 12:04 AM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:04 AM CST

UIL Girls Regional Semifinal Round

1A

Nazareth 40, Ropes 31

Jayton 30, Happy 22

2A

Panhandle 53, Sundown 32

3A

Brock 39, Roosevelt 33

Colorado City 61, Idalou 52

4A

Denver City 44, Glen Rose 33

Abilene Wylie 51, Levelland 48

6A

Plano 64, Frenship 49

 

UIL Boys Area Round

4A

Levelland 56, Fort Stockton 54

Seminole 51, Clint 48

Estacado 82, Andrews 46

Monahans 58, Brownfield 53


3A

Crane 61, Littlefield 44

Shallowater 72, Alpine 38

2A

Post 59, Stratford 35

Fritch 80, Lockney 76

Memphis 69, New Deal 55

West Texas High 55, Abernathy 52

Albany 76, Sundown 53

Morton 93, Stamford 69

1A

Whitharral 51, Knox City 36

New Home 54, Jayton 39

Borden County 80, Balmorhea 22

Paducah 59, Petersburg 55 

