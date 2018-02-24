UIL Post Season Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Results
UIL Girls Regional Semifinal Round
1A
Nazareth 40, Ropes 31
Jayton 30, Happy 22
2A
Panhandle 53, Sundown 32
3A
Brock 39, Roosevelt 33
Colorado City 61, Idalou 52
4A
Denver City 44, Glen Rose 33
Abilene Wylie 51, Levelland 48
6A
Plano 64, Frenship 49
UIL Boys Area Round
4A
Levelland 56, Fort Stockton 54
Seminole 51, Clint 48
Estacado 82, Andrews 46
Monahans 58, Brownfield 53
3A
Crane 61, Littlefield 44
Shallowater 72, Alpine 38
2A
Post 59, Stratford 35
Fritch 80, Lockney 76
Memphis 69, New Deal 55
West Texas High 55, Abernathy 52
Albany 76, Sundown 53
Morton 93, Stamford 69
1A
Whitharral 51, Knox City 36
New Home 54, Jayton 39
Borden County 80, Balmorhea 22
Paducah 59, Petersburg 55
More Stories
-
Several local high school teams were in action as the high school…
-
Aldon Johnson pumped in 18, Bryan Rector 15, and Jordan Sherman with…
-
Borden County got out to an early lead on Balmorhea and didn't let up…