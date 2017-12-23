Whilby Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors

Whilby Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors

By: KLBK Staff

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:59 PM CST

After putting up 21 points in her first college start, Lyndsey Whilby was honored with the Big 12's Freshman of the Week honor.

This honor is the first for any lady Raider this season.

Texas Tech's next game is the Big 12 home opener on Dec. 28 at 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected