Whilby Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors
After putting up 21 points in her first college start, Lyndsey Whilby was honored with the Big 12's Freshman of the Week honor.
This honor is the first for any lady Raider this season.
Texas Tech's next game is the Big 12 home opener on Dec. 28 at 6:30 pm.
