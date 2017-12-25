Coutee Declares for the 2018 Draft

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BYE KEKE

LUBBOCK, TX - Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee announced Sunday morning he would forego his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coutee put together one of the best seasons all-time for a Tech wideout in 2017 as he recorded 1,429 receiving yards, which only trails Michael Crabtree (2007) for the most in single-season school history. He added 10 touchdowns through the air, including one Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl, as well as one more via kickoff return.

“We wish Keke nothing but the best as he moves on to the NFL,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Keke was one of the best receivers in the country this season, and I know he has a bright future ahead of him. Our staff and I can’t thank Keke and his family enough for his commitment to our football program the past three years.”

Coutee wrapped his Red Raider career with a memorable performance Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl where he caught 11 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown against USF. His 187 receiving yards marked the most by a Tech receiver ever in a bowl game as he snapped the previous mark of 162 yards set by Joel Filani in the 2006 Insight Bowl.

Coutee, who also matched the Tech bowl record for receptions in the close loss, notched his fifth performance this season with at least 150 receiving yards, which is currently tied with Memphis’ Anthony Miller and Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown for the most in the FBS.

The Lufkin, Texas native passed the likes of Jace Amaro (2013), Jakeem Grant (2015), Filani (2006), Lloyd Hill (1992) and Danny Amendola (2007) on the Tech single-season chart for receiving yards during the Birmingham Bowl. He finished the season with 93 receptions altogether as well, which ranks seventh all-time in Tech history.

Following his performance in the Birmingham Bowl, Coutee now ranks second nationally in receiving yards and fifth for receiving yards per game (109.9) with several bowl games still to be played. He is also ranked 15th in the country for receiving touchdowns (10) and 20th for all-purpose yards per game (135.3).

In all, Coutee totaled an impressive 2,424 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over his three-year career that began as a true freshman in 2015. Coutee caught 11 passes for 105 yards in 2015 before breaking out for 55 catches and 890 yards as a sophomore a year later.

The 2018 NFL Draft runs April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Draft coverage will be provided all three days on ESPN and the NFL Network.

COURTESY OF TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS