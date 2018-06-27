Missy Owens Named to Preseason Volleyball Big 12 Team

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Tx - Texas Tech senior Missy Owens has been named to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, the league office announced today.

This marks the first career preseason honor for the Yorba Linda, Calif., native. Last season, she was named All-Big 12 Second Team, becoming the first Red Raider setter since Lisa Hilgers in 1998 to be recognized on an All-Big 12 team.

Owens stepped right in to the starting lineup in 2017 after transferring from Long Beach State. She was one of four setters from around the league to tally over 10.00 assists per set, averaging 10.79 for the year and 10.69 during Big 12 play.

Owens helped the Red Raider attack record one kill more per set from the year prior, while also upping its team hitting percentage by .011. She finished the regular season with 1025 assists, 111 kills and 212 digs while finishing second on the team with 10 double-doubles.

This marks the fourth straight year Texas Tech has had a student-athlete tabbed to the preseason team.

The Big 12 will release its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday.

The Red Raiders will hold their annual Red & Black Scrimmage on Sat., Aug. 18, before opening their season at home August 24-25 with the Red Raider Classic, which features Rice, North Dakota and Northwestern State.

Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics Communications Department