No. 3 Tech Notches Back-to-Back Shutouts Over UTSA

LUBBOCK, TX - The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team clinched the series against UTSA behind a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.
 
The win marked the third-straight shutout by the Red Raiders (7-0). It’s the first time since 2016 Tech has held its opponent scoreless in at least three games and is the first instance since April 18-19, 2014, against Prairie View A&M, that Tech has posted back-to-back shutouts against the same team. The last time Tech had recorded three-straight shutouts in a season came later in that 2014 campaign, but during postseason play against Miami (4-0), & College of Charleston (1-0, 1-0).
 
Sophomore right-handed pitcher John McMillon took the hill to start for the Red Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The Jasper native rattled off a career-high 6.0 shutout frames, giving up just three hits & three walks, while striking out six. 
 
McMillon gave way to junior righty Ty Harpenau, who tossed his second scoreless outing of the year against the Roadrunners (2-3). Harpenau totaled 2.0 innings, did not surrender a hit, walked one and struck out two. Sophomore RHP Caleb Freeman earned the save, his first of his Tech career, after polishing off a scoreless ninth inning.
 
Three Red Raiders came away with multi-hit games, as freshman infielder Gabe Holt led the way with three singles. It was the fourth time this season he’s had three hits in a contest, which is tied for the team lead. Holt has had three hits in both games against UTSA and in four of the last five games overall.
 
Sophomore & freshman outfielders Grant Little & Kurt Wilson also finished the day with two hits each, as Wilson posted his third-straight performance with two RBI.
 
The Red Raiders put the first run of the day on the board in the second inning. Little struck a one-out triple off the wall in right field to get things rolling in the frame. After a full-count walk to junior infielder Cameron Warren and a strikeout, junior outfielder Cody Farhat shot a single through the right side & into RF, scoring Little to take a 1-0 lead.
 
Tech plated two more in the fifth thanks to a two-out, two-RBI knock from Wilson. Senior infielder Michael Davis began the frame by legging out an infield single, then was followed by a walk to Farhat to put two on. After a double play eliminated the lead runner, a knock from Holt to left-center field put the duo in scoring position. Wilson struck a bases-clearing single to right field in the next at-bat to push two more across & give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
 
Texas Tech & UTSA conclude the three-game set with a noon first pitch on Monday, Feb. 26, at Roadrunner Field.
 
