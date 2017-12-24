Red Raiders Drop Heartbreaker to the Bulls in the Birmingham Bowl, 38-34
LUBBOCK, TX - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to the South Florida Bulls on Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl, 38-34.
A game with high scoring implications started off slow as both teams settled for field goals early in the first making it, 3-3. With 35 seconds before the second quarter, Nic Shimonek connected with Keke Coutee for 5 yards for the touchdown to take the lead, 10-3.
Red zone offense continued to be a problem for Texas Tech after Nic Shimonek was intercepted by Jaymon Thomas on third-and-goal. Right before half, the Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers connected to Tyre McCants for 21 yards for a touchdown to tie the game going into halftime.
After a back and fourth third quarter, Flowers tied it up 24-24 to start the fourth. Texas Tech would secure a lead after Shimonek connected with T.J. Vasher for a touchdown with under 2 minutes making it, 34-31. Unfortunately, South Florida answered with 16 seconds left in the game to retake the lead, 38-34.
The Red Raiders finish the season 6-7.
More Stories
-
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)
-
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Tyre…
-
Another strong defensive effort carried the No. 21 Texas Tech men's…