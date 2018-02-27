Texas Tech Drops 4th Consecutive Game in 84-74 Loss to West Virginia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORGANTOWN, WV - Texas Tech went into Monday's meeting with West Virginia shorthanded and came up on the short end of an 84- 74 decision.

Keenan Evans and Zach Smith did not play and Justin Gray didn't even make the trip after leaving Saturday's game against Kansas with a head injury.

The Red Raiders (22-8, 10-7) fell behind 16-0 and went the first 5:29 without a field goal before Niem Stevenson ended the scoring drought with three of his 24 points.

Jarrett Culver finished with a career-high 26 points in the loss.

Texas Tech closes out the regular season with TCU at 3 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.