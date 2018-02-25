Texas Tech Drops Heartbreaker to Kansas, 74-72

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Tech Kansas Web

LUBBOCK, TX - The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Kansas Jayhawks, 74-72, inside United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday for ESPN's College Gameday.

Texas Tech trailed the entire game except for a short period with two minutes left in the contest.

Zhaire Smith put up a team high of 20 points.

The Red Raiders will prepare to travel to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers on Monday at 8 P.M.