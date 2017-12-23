Whilby Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. whilby

LUBBOCK, TX - After a dominant 21-point performance against Incarnate Word on Thursday, freshman Lyndsey Whilby was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

This is the first weekly award for the freshman out of Powder Springs, Ga., and the first for the program this season.

Whilby posted a career high 21 points in her first collegiate start on Thursday. She led the team shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and 8-for-12 from the field. Her five three-pointers made and eight field goals made were career highs for the freshman.

She also posted three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes of action against the Cardinals of Incarnate Word.

The Lady Raiders return to action following the holiday break as they host Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener on Dec. 28. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

