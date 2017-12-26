KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 12.26.17

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist has the forecast for 12.26.17.

TODAY: A cold front is impacting the South Plains today. Temperatures will be cooler overall in the 30s and low 40s. More clouds will build in through the afternoon and light drizzle is possible off the Caprock and into the eastern South Plains. Overnight, that may turn to freezing drizzle but accumulations will be minimal.

TOMORROW: Wednesday morning starts in the low 20s and teens with mostly cloudy conditions. It will likely be the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the 30s. The clouds will likely break up in the evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.