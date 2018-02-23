KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 2.23.18

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 2.23.18.

TODAY: The weather pattern changes today as we welcome back warmer conditions. The forecast high in Lubbock is 62 degrees today. There will scattered clouds and light winds from the southeast. Tonight will be partly cloudy and 38 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible overnight with minimal impacts.

THIS WEEKEND: Seasonable temperatures and high winds are expected this weekend. Saturday will be especially windy, 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. Dry air moves in as well. These conditions will create high fire danger and a FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued area wide. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 50s, low 60s with sunshine.

