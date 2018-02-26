KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 2.26.18

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 2.26.18.

TODAY: A sunny day is in store with seasonable temperatures. The forecast high for Lubbock is 65 degrees, which is just a few degrees above average today. 60s are expected all across the South Plains. Winds will be light out of the south 10-15 mph. Clouds build in overnight as humidity increases with areas of fog possible.

TOMORROW: We start mild on Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 30s. Then the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with enough sunshine to warm us up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph.

