KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 2.27.18

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 2.27.18.

TODAY: Today will be warm with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s. The forecast for Lubbock is 73. There will be more clouds this morning and early afternoon, but they are expected to gradually clear in the evening. Winds will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph today.

TOMORROW: Windy Wednesday! In the afternoon, winds will pick up from 20-30 mph from the west and may gust up to 40-45 mph. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

