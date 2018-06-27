KAMC Weather

KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 6.27.18

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:43 AM CDT

KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 6.27.18

LUBBOCK, Texas - KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham has your forecast in today's weather webcast. 

 

With a hot day ahead for us today, make sure you find ways to stay cool. Maybe have a day by the pool or out by the lake. Just remember all your heat safety tips! 

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi 

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @Lexi_KAMCWX

Email: ABirmingham@kamc.tv

