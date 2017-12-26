December 25th, 2017 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, TX - Merry Christmas everyone! We had a beautiful start to the holiday weekend and your Christmas day forecast did not disappoint either. Temperatures remained in the mid-50's yesterday and today with abundant sunshine and calm winds. Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy these average temperatures because we have our next surge of cold air pushing into the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Highs will drop into the upper 30's and low 40's for your Tuesday with the coldest temperatures arriving on Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20's and even the teens in some locations mid-week. That means it is important to keep your pets and potted plants indoors overnight and into the morning hours this entire week. Also remember to turn sprinklers off to prevent a multitude of issues on the roadways. Temperatures will stay cool on Wednesday afternoon but we will see a slow warming trend into Friday with temperatures moving back above average. However, our next dose of cold Arctic air will move in just in time for the end of 2017 and the start of 2018 so make sure to keep the coats handy. Throughout the many thermal fluctuations we see this week, right now models are showing a dry and sunny forecast which is good news for travelers during this holiday week.