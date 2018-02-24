February 23rd, 2018 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Friday everyone! Today has been beautiful, sunny, and warmer with temperatures moving back into the low 60’s! This trend will continue into the beginning of next week. The only noticeable change will be a drastic increase in the winds. Tomorrow afternoon, winds will increase into the 30-45MPH range which means blowing dust is expected. It also means that fire weather will be an issue over the next few days so make sure to be cautious while barbecuing and disposing of cigarettes. We will also unfortunately see another long break in precipitation chances.