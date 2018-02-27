February 26th, 2018 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Monday everyone! We have had another warm and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid-60's. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the low 70's by tomorrow but cloud cover will be on the increase as our next front approaches the region. It will slowly drop temperatures throughout mid-week with highs moving into the upper 60's on Wednesday and the low 60's on Thursday. Winds will also ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of this front causing blowing dust to return to the forecast yet again. Temperatures will rebound quickly during the second half of the week and into the weekend with sunshine returning as well. Sadly, rain continues to stay out of the forecast over the next seven days.