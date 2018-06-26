June 26th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a gorgeous day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 90’s and abundant sunshine! This will remain the case over throughout the rest of the work week with a few folks seeing highs push back into the triple digits. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Also, make sure to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day. There will be an isolated chance for showers this evening, but our next big chance for precipitation won’t arrive until Friday evening. Over the weekend we expect thunderstorm chances to continue with a slight drop in our temperatures. Finally, taking a sneak peak at your 4th of July holiday, models show a break from the rain with hot and sunny conditions returning!