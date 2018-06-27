June 27th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another gorgeous day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 90’s and the triple digits! Temperatures will remain in this range for the remainder of the work week with abundant sunshine in the mix. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Also, make sure to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day. Then our next big chance for precipitation will arrive Friday evening and continue on and off throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week. This will help moderate our temperatures pushing them back into the mid-90's. Then for the 4th of July holiday, models show a break from the rain with hot and sunny conditions returning!