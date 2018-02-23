KLBK AM Weather February 23, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - We are not going to see anything like we had yesterday morning, which is great news. Most spots are only a few degrees below freezing, but the sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s yesterday took care of any leftover ice. This afternoon is going to see mostly sunny skies, with light wind. The high temperature is going to reach 62° here in Lubbock. That is basically average, as we should be at 61°. So get out and enjoy the day!

Overnight, skies will see increasing clouds coming in from the west. A storm system coming down the Pacific coast will give us enough moisture to have partly cloudy skies. We will begin Saturday with a low temperature of 37°. The wind is also going to be on the increase tomorrow. Expect sustained wind at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. So, we'll get blowing dust and dirt in the afternoon. The high will make it to 63° under sunny skies.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!