KLBK AM Weather February 26, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - I hope everyone had a great weekend! This morning is staying quiet as we're seeing clear skies and very few clouds scattered in the area. The wind is light for now, but will increase this afternoon to 10-15 mph from the south. Lubbock will remain rather mild today, building off of what we had on Sunday. Expect a high temperature of 65° this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s to the east.

Tonight will be quiet with clear skies and light wind. The low temperature is going to drop down to 39°, which is well above average for this time of year. Southwest wind will be responsible for that. An approaching storm system from the southwest will help to increase clouds on Tuesday. In fact, we'll have a cloudy day by the afternoon, with wind at 10-15 mph. The high temperature will still be able to increase to 71°.

