KLBK AM Weather February 27, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - A disturbance is going to be working its way to the east and northeast today. It's coming from Baja California, so it is bringing moisture. The only moisture we'll see is in the form of clouds today. So, expect cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph this afternoon. Even with the clouds, things will be warm, with a high temperature in Lubbock of 72°.

Overnight, we're going to continue to see cloudy skies, thanks to that disturbance. The clouds and 10-15 mph wind will hold the low temperature at only 45°. The big story for Wednesday is going to be the wind. Sustained wind is going to be from the west-southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph. So there will be more blowing dust and dirt in the air tomorrow. We'll see partly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 67°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!