KLBK AM Weather June 27, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas - We actually have a couple of passing clouds through the area this morning. That is really all that we have to talk about on this Wednesday morning. We're looking at clear skies and very warm air to start the day. This afternoon is going to see more sunshine and even warmer air that what we had on Tuesday. So, get the air conditioning ready to go, as Lubbock will see a high temperature of 100°. Wind will be at 10-15 mph, which will help you out if you'll be outside today.

We'll get another night with clear skies, light wind and warm air. Expect lows to only be in the mid 70s to start the day tomorrow. We'll see wind begin to increase tomorrow to 10-20 mph. Some gusts will reach 30 mph at times. Other than that, high pressure will keep things sunny and very warm out there. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 99°, with triple digits to the east.

