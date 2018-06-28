KLBK AM Weather June 28, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - There were some showers over in central New Mexico yesterday, but that was the closest that they came to affecting west Texas. Unfortunately, the air mass is just too dry to see any rain for our region any time soon. This morning is clear and very warm out there. The afternoon is going to be very similar to what we had on Wednesday. Expect sunny skies and dry air, with wind at 10-20 mph and a high temperature reaching 100° yet again in Lubbock.

We'll have a warm start to your Friday again, as Lubbock will see clear skies and a low temperature of only 76°. Wind is going to stay between 10-12 mph as well. Friday afternoon is not looking as warm as Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will remain above average. High pressure is going to move to the east, but will still keep things dry during the day. The high is going to make it to 96°. Wind will be at 15-20 mph.

