KLBK Christmas Day Weather (12/25/17)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of early Monday afternoon:

Short Term Forecast :

Merry Christmas! Partly sunny, breezy and warmer weather is expected on this Christmas Day with highs back into the 50s across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will become partly cloudy this evening and tonight. A cold front will move into the area overnight, dropping highs back into the lower and middle 40s on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast :

We'll stay chilly on Wednesday as well with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. Forecast models are hinting at some very light precipitation on Wednesday across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We'll keep an eye on this as temperatures will be critical as to what type of precipitation could fall. Warmer weather will return on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Some model data is also leaning toward low 60s on Friday. Saturday's forecast will depend on the timing of a cold front. Forecast model data is ranging from the middle 40s to the upper 60s on Saturday. For now, we'll split the numerical data and go with middle 50s for now. Sunday will be colder with highs back into the 30s and 40s. Forecast models are hinting at some light wintry precipitation on Sunday. Overnight lows will be into the lower 20s Wednesday morning and warm back into the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday and Friday morning. We'll drop into the lower 30s Saturday morning and drop back into the 20s Sunday morning.





Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 25 :

Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 76° (1955)

Record Low: -1° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South-southwesterly wind 10 to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 20s. South-southwesterly wind 5-15 mph, becoming northwesterly overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. North-northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser