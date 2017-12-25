KLBK Christmas Eve PM Weather (12/24/17)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:

Short Term Forecast :

Colder weather returned to the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Christmas Eve as promised. Lubbock's high today was 54° but it occurred at 12:01 a.m. Otherwise, we warmed up to 41° this afternoon after dipping down to 27° during the mid-morning period. Temperatures will be a bit chillier tonight with upper 10s to middle 20s across the area. It'll stay partly cloudy and breezy tonight. We'll be partly sunny, breezy and warmer on Christmas Day with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Another cold front will move into the area late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast :

Colder weather will return on Tuesday with highs falling back into the lower 40s. We'll stay chilly on Wednesday as well with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. Forecast models are hinting at some very light precipitation on Wednesday across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We'll keep an eye on this as temperatures will be critical as to what type of precipitation could fall. Warmer weather will return on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Some model data is also leaning toward low 60s on Friday. Saturday's forecast will depend on the timing of a cold front. Forecast model data is ranging from the middle 40s to the upper 60s on Saturday. For now, we'll split the numerical data and go with middle 50s for now. Sunday will be colder with highs back into the 40s. Overnight lows will hold into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but will warm back into the 30s for the later half of the week. Lows will fall back into the 20s next Saturday morning.



Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 25 :

Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 76° (1955)

Record Low: -1° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s. South-southeasterly wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South-southwesterly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 20s. South-southwesterly wind 5-10 mph, becoming northerly overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. North-northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Merry Christmas!

