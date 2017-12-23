KLBK Evening Weather December 22, 2017

LUBBOCK, TX - We're now only three days away from Christmas and it certainly felt like it today! We started out at 25°. The rest of the day has been cloudy and cold. It was nice to see some snow flurries falling in the sky today. It's the first full day of winter and it definitely looked and felt like it! Expect a cold one tonight, with clear skies and a low of 22° to start your Saturday!

The wind is going to shift around to the west-southwest at 15-20 mph. So, that is going to bring in much warmer and dry air. So, after a cold start to the day and weekend, the afternoon is going to make it to a high temperature of 65°. So, as is typical, when we see warm air this time of year, the wind just has to blow! Gusts will reach 35 mph at times on Saturday. Our next cold front will move in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

