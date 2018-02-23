KLBK Midday Web Forecast February 23, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - Saturday night will be mainly clear. However, expect wind to remain elevated at 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts to 25 mph. That will not block out the cold air completely. We'll see a low on Sunday morning of 27°. The rest of the day Sunday will remain windy, with sustained wind at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Skies will stay sunny, with some blowing dust and a high temperature of 62°.

As you get going back to work and school Monday morning, we can expect more wind at 10-15 mph and a low of 25°. That will feel more like the teens with the wind. So, bundle the kids up at the bus stop and make sure they're warm. The rest of the day will continue to see sunny skies. Wind will be at 10-15 mph in the afternoon. We will hold steady with a high temperature of 63°.

