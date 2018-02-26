KLBK Midday Web Forecast February 26, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - A low pressure storm system is going to pass us to the north. We will miss out on any helpful rain in west Texas. That storm system will only give us cloudy skies Wednesday morning and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Wind is going to increase in the afternoon to 25-35 mph and gust to 45-50 mph at times. That is thanks to the passing low. We'll see blowing dust and dirt in the region, with a high temperature of 68°.

Behind the low, the wind will drop down to 5-10 mph overnight, into Thursday morning. With the clear skies and light wind, expect the low to drop down to 32° in the morning. We are going to see a cooler day on Thursday, but the skies will turn to bright blue and sunny. That means dry air is going to take over once more, with a high temperature reaching 61°.

