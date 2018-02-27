KLBK Midday Web Forecast February 27, 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - The clouds will begin to clear out of the area, as that disturbance moves from the northern panhandle into Oklahoma. So, with the wind dropping to 10-15 mph and clear skies, we'll start out the day Thursday at 33°. Sunny skies return in the afternoon, as high pressure takes control. That means dry air wins and no rain at all. The high will be 63°, which is basically right where we should be.

The air will be colder on Friday morning with clear skies and lighter wind. Lubbock will drop down to 31°, so be sure to dress warm in the morning. The rest of the day is going to see sunny skies and more dry air. That dry air is also going to be warm, as we will see above average highs across most of the area. Lubbock will make it up to a high of 69°.

