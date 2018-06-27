KLBK Midday Web Forecast June 27, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Warm air is going to hang around as we end out the week. The morning is looking to see more clear skies, with lows in the mid 70s again. We're pretty much in a repetitive pattern this week and into the weekend. That is typical for summer time weather in west Texas. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies on Friday afternoon, with 15-20 mph wind and a high reaching 97°.

We'll see mostly sunny skies as we move into Saturday, thanks to some monsoonal moisture coming in from the desert southwest. That will help to bring some thunderstorms to New Mexico. We will get isolated storms late Saturday night, into Sunday morning. Wind will drop to 10-15 mph on Saturday, with a high temperature of 96 here in Lubbock.

