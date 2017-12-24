KLBK Saturday PM Weather (12/23/17)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday evening:

Short Term Forecast :

After highs only in the 30s on Friday, we had a quick warm-up today with highs topping out into the upper 50s to middle 60s on this Saturday. We did start off very cold this morning with 10s and 20s. We also started the day off with sunshine, but the clouds moved into the area in the late morning. The clouds continue to stick around with us this evening. We should begin to see the clouds break up somewhat tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions returning to the area. We'll stay breezy this evening and overnight as well. The westerly wind and cloud cover will keep our temperatures up tonight, ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. A cold front will move into the area Sunday morning, bringing windy and colder weather for our Christmas Eve. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It'll be quite windy in the morning, with the winds decreasing somewhat by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast :

After a quick warm-up on Christmas Day with highs back into the middle and upper 50s, a cold front will drop highs back into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast models for late next week and early next weekend are not in agreement with temperatures and weather conditions. For now, I'll go with the warmer and drier model solution for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will pretty much hold into the 20s over the extended forecast period. I'm confident with the forecast for the first half of the week. However, don't be surprised if the forecast beyond Tuesday flip-flops around the next couple of days.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, December 24 :

Sunrise: 7:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 80° (1955)

Record Low: 0° (1983)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. West-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, turning northwesterly overnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Windy in the morning with a northeasterly wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible. The wind will decrease and turn easterly 10 to 15 mph by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the middle 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great Sunday and Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

