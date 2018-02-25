KLBK Saturday PM Weather (2/24/18)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday evening:

Short Term Forecast :

It's been another windy and dusty day here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday. The wind will lighten somewhat as we head into the evening and tonight. We'll stay mainly clear but will be colder with lows ranging from the middle 20s to lower 30s. We'll have a sunny day on Sunday, but the wind will pick back up by afternoon. This will create some areas of blowing dust. It will warm into the lower to middle 60s Sunday afternoon.



Extended Forecast :

The extended forecast at this point will be dry and mild across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We'll warm into the middle 60s on Monday and into the lower 70s on Tuesday. Daytime highs will fall back into the middle 60s on Wednesday and into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday. We'll climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Friday and into the middle 70s next Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s Monday morning, before warming back into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday morning. We'll stay in the lower 40s for lows Wednesday morning. Lows will drop back into the lower to middle 30s Thursday and Friday morning. We're looking for lows to drop into the upper 30s Saturday morning.





Drought Update :

Extreme and severe stage drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor did show a slight decrease in the area of extreme drought, across parts of the northern and northwestern South Plains. You may recall these area show the most precipitation with our last rain event.





Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, February 25 :

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 86° (1989)

Record Low: -8° (1960)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Mainly clear and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, windy and warmer. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle. 60s with a west-northwest wind 20-30 mph

Sunday Night: Mainly Clear. Lows lower to middle 20s with a westerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: A sunny day with highs in the middle 60s. Northwesterly wind will turn southerly 5-15 mph.

