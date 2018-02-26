KLBK Sunday PM Weather (2/25/18)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday afternoon:

Short Term Forecast :

It was another sunny day as promised on this Sunday here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. It was windy as expected, but the wind was not as strong as it was back on Saturday. Thankfully, there wasn't as much blowing dust around this afternoon. We'll stay clear tonight with lows falling into the lower to middle 20s. The northwesterly wind will also start to decrease this evening and will become light overnight. We'll have another sunny day on Monday with highs back in the middle. The wind will continue to remain light but will turn southerly by afternoon.



Extended Forecast :

High temperatures will warm back into the lower 70s on Tuesday before falling back into the middle 60s on Wednesday. We'll have another brief cool down on Thursday with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Daytime highs will jump back into the lower 70s by Friday. Saturday will be very warm with middle and upper 70s likely. Highs fall back into the lower 70s by Sunday.

Overnight lows will be on the mild side Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the lower 40s. We'll fall back into the lower to middle 40s by Thursday and Friday morning. Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

There is a very small chance for rain on Tuesday, Tuesday night and early on Wednesday across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, blowing dust will return to most of the area on Wednesday.





Drought Update :

Extreme and severe stage drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor did show a slight decrease in the area of extreme drought, across parts of the northern and northwestern South Plains. You may recall these area show the most precipitation with our last rain event.





Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 26 :

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.

Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 33°

Record High: 85° (1918)

Record Low: 8° (1935)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 20s. Northwesterly wind 5-10 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and mild. Highs in the middle 60s. A light westerly wind in the morning will become southerly wind 5-15 mph by afternoon.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds and mild with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southeasterly wind 1-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph. There is a 10-percent chance for showers across the Rolling Plains.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

