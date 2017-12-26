KLBK Tuesday Afternoon Weather (12/26/17)

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of early Tuesday afternoon:

Short Term Forecast:

After a brief period of sunny conditions between daybreak and mid-morning, cloud cover quickly returned to the area by mid-morning. We'll stay mostly cloudy to overcast the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will vary this afternoon across the region. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 20s to the upper 20s. The colder temperatures will be across the Rolling Plains. The warmer temperatures will be close to the Texas & New Mexico state line. We'll stay cloudy tonight with patchy freezing drizzle at times across the South and Rolling Plains tonight. Lows will range from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Significant travel issues are not expected despite the chance of freezing drizzle in the forecast. However, there may be slick spots in locations overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast :

We'll stay chilly on Wednesday as well with highs only in the 30s. It'll be mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle possible at times Wednesday morning. Warmer weather will return on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. New Year's Eve Sunday will be colder with highs back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It'll be even colder on New Year's Day Monday with highs only in the 30s. Overnight lows will be into the middle and upper 20s Thursday and Friday morning. Lows will warm into the lower 30s for Saturday morning. We'll fall back to lows in the 20s Sunday morning and into the 10s for Monday morning. Other than the drizzle chances on Wednesday, the forecast over the extended period is looking mostly dry at this point. A few of the models are still hinting at light wintry precipitation on Sunday.





Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 26 :

Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 77° (2005)

Record Low: 0° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Afternoon: A cloudy sky and colder. Highs ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. The colder temperatures will be across the Rolling Plains. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle possible. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Travel with caution as a few slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle possible in the morning. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

