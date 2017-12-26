KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (12/26/17)

LUBBOCK, TX (KLBK WEATHER) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Tuesday morning:

Short Term Forecast :

A back door cold front will move in from the northeast today across the Rolling Plains and into the South Plains. The position of the front will create a variety on temperatures today. The colder temperatures will be across the Rolling Plains. However, it'll still be chilly on the Caprock. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s across the Rolling Plains, with middle 30s to lower 40s across the South Plains. Otherwise, mostly cloudy today with patchy drizzle at times. There could be some freezing drizzle or a light wintry mix off the Caprock. We'll stay cloudy tonight with patchy freezing drizzle at times. Lows will range from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Significant travel issues are not expected later today, tonight or on Wednesday. However, there may be slick spots in locations.

Extended Forecast :

We'll stay chilly on Wednesday as well with highs only in the 30s. It'll be mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle possible at times. Warmer weather will return on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. New Year's Eve Sunday will be colder with highs back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It'll be even colder on New Year's Day Monday with highs only in the 30s. Overnight lows will be into the middle and upper 20s Thursday and Friday morning. Lows will warm into the lower 30s for Saturday morning. We'll fall back to lows in the 20s Sunday morning and into the 10s for Monday morning. Other than the drizzle chances on Wednesday, the forecast over the extended period is looking mostly dry at this point. A few of the models are still hinting at light wintry precipitation on Sunday.





Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 26 :

Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 77° (2005)

Record Low: 0° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and colder. Patchy drizzle possible at times in the afternoon. Freezing drizzle or a very light wintry mix possible across the Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 30s on the Caprock. Highs in the lower to middle 30s across the Rolling plains.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle possible. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. Some freezing drizzle possible at times. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser