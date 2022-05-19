2022 Commencement Schedule

Abernathy High School

Friday, May 20th

Frenship High School

Friday, May 20th @ 7:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Idalou High School

Thursday, May 19

Lorenzo High School

Thursday, May 19th @ 7p.m.

Coronado High School

Saturday, May 28 @ 1:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Estacado High School

Saturday, May 28th @ 9:30 a.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock High School

Friday, May 27th @ 6:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Monterey High School

Saturday, May 28th @ 5:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock-Cooper High School

Thursday, May 26 @ 7:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

New Deal High School

Thursday, May 19th @ 7:30 p.m.

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Roosevelt High School

Friday, May 27th @ 7:00

Shallowater High School

Friday, May 27 @ 7:00 p.m.

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Slaton High School

Thursday, May 26th @ 7:00 p.m.

Slaton High School Gym

Southland High School

Friday, May 20th

Trinity Christian High School

Thursday, May 26th @ 7 p.m.

Trinity Church

Lubbock Christian High School

Friday, May 20th

All Saints Episcopal School

Sunday, May 15th @ 5: 30p.m

Southcrest Christian School

Friday, May 20th @ 7 p.m.

Southcrest Baptist Church

Kingdom Preparatory Academy

Friday, May 20th

Lubbock Christian University

Undergraduate: Sat, May 7th @ 10 a.m.

Rip Griffin Center

Graduate: Fri, May 6th @ 7 p.m.

McDonald Moody Auditorium

South Plains College

Friday, May 13th @ 9:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Texan Dome

Texas Tech University

Graduate: Friday, May 13th @ 7:30 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Undergraduate: Friday, May 17

United Supermarkets Arena

2:00 p.m.:

  • College of Arts & Sciences

Undergraduate: Saturday, May 18, 2019

United Supermarkets Arena

 8:00 a.m.:

            -College of Engineering

            -College of Architecture

            -University Programs

            -College of Education  

12:00 p.m.:

-Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

            -Media and Communication

            -Human Sciences

3:30 p.m.:

            -Rawls College of Business

            -Visual and Performing Arts

            -Honors College

Texas Tech University School of Law

Saturday, May 14 @ 7:00p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

School of Nursing:

Friday, May 6th @ 10 a.m.

United Supermarkets Arena

School of Medicine:

