2022 Commencement Schedule

Abernathy High School
Friday, May 20th
Frenship High School
Friday, May 20th @ 7:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Idalou High School
Thursday, May 19
Lorenzo High School
Thursday, May 19th @ 7p.m.
Coronado High School
Saturday, May 28 @ 1:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Estacado High School
Saturday, May 28th @ 9:30 a.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock High School
Friday, May 27th @ 6:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Monterey High School
Saturday, May 28th @ 5:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock-Cooper High School
Thursday, May 26 @ 7:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
New Deal High School
Thursday, May 19th @ 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
Roosevelt High School
Friday, May 27th @ 7:00
Shallowater High School
Friday, May 27 @ 7:00 p.m.
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
Slaton High School
Thursday, May 26th @ 7:00 p.m.
Slaton High School Gym
Southland High School
Friday, May 20th
Trinity Christian High School
Thursday, May 26th @ 7 p.m.
Trinity Church
Lubbock Christian High School
Friday, May 20th
All Saints Episcopal School
Sunday, May 15th @ 5: 30p.m
Southcrest Christian School
Friday, May 20th @ 7 p.m.
Southcrest Baptist Church
Kingdom Preparatory Academy
Friday, May 20th
Lubbock Christian University
Undergraduate: Sat, May 7th @ 10 a.m.
Rip Griffin Center
Graduate: Fri, May 6th @ 7 p.m.
McDonald Moody Auditorium
South Plains College
Friday, May 13th @ 9:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.
Texan Dome
Texas Tech University
Graduate: Friday, May 13th @ 7:30 p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Undergraduate: Friday, May 17
United Supermarkets Arena
2:00 p.m.:
- College of Arts & Sciences
Undergraduate: Saturday, May 18, 2019
United Supermarkets Arena
8:00 a.m.:
-College of Engineering
-College of Architecture
-University Programs
-College of Education
12:00 p.m.:
-Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
-Media and Communication
-Human Sciences
3:30 p.m.:
-Rawls College of Business
-Visual and Performing Arts
-Honors College
Texas Tech University School of Law
Saturday, May 14 @ 7:00p.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
School of Nursing:
Friday, May 6th @ 10 a.m.
United Supermarkets Arena
School of Medicine: