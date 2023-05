Commencement Schedule 2023

Abernathy High School

Friday, May 19th | High School Gym

Estacado High School

Saturday, May 27th | 9:30 AM | United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock High School

Saturday, May 27th | 1:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Monterey High School

Friday, May 26th | 6:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Frenship High School

Sunday, May 28th | 3:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Idalou High School

Thursday, May 18th | 8:00 PM | Idalou Football Stadium

Lorenzo High School

Thursday, May 18th | 7:00 PM | High School Gym

Coronado High School

Saturday, May 27th | 6 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock-Cooper High School

Thursday, May 25th | 7:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

New Deal High School

Thursday, May 18th | 7:30 PM | Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Roosevelt High School

Friday, May 26th | 7:00 PM | Roosevelt Arena

Shallowater High School

Friday, May 26th | 7:30 PM | Todd Field

Slaton High School

Thursday, May 25th | 7:00 PM | High School Gym

Southland High School

Friday, May 26th | 7:00 PM | High School Gym

Trinity Christian High School

Tuesday, May 30th | 7:00 PM | Trinity Church

Lubbock Christian High School

Friday, May 19th | 7:00 PM | Eagle Athletic Center

All Saints Episcopal School

Saturday, May 20th | 2:00 PM | Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre

Southcrest Christian School

Friday, May 19th | 6:30 PM | Southcrest Baptist Church

Kingdom Preparatory Academy

Friday, May 19th | 7:00 PM | Kingdom Prep Academy

Lubbock Christian University

Saturday May 6th | 10:00 AM | Rip Griffin Center

South Plains College

Friday, May 12th | 9:30 AM | Levelland Campus

Texas Tech University

Friday, May 12th | United Supermarkets Arena

College of Arts & Sciences

Friday, May 12th | 11:00 AM | United Supermarkets Arena

Rawls College Of Business, Davis College Of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Friday, May 12th | 3:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Graduate School

Friday, May 12th | 6:30 PM | United Supermarkets Arena

Honors College, Huckabee College of Architecture, Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, University Studies, College of Education, College of Human Sciences

Saturday, May 13th | 9:00 AM | United Supermarkets Arena

Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, College of Media & Communications

Saturday, May 13th | 1:00 PM | United Supermarkets Arena