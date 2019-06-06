THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2019

9 AM – 11 AM

(Get There Early!)

This Year’s Parade Theme Is “Celebrating Heroes”.

Can’t Make It Out? Watch It Live On KLBK!

The parade will once again begin at Ave M and Broadway and head East, turn North into Mackenzie Park on Canyon Lakes Drive and disburse at Joyland Amusement Park. Parking available on the streets of downtown, our PlainsCapital Bank Free Parking off Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway Ave and 19th Street, and at the Fairgrounds Parking Lot ($5) with a free shuttle service provided by FirstCapital Bank. Detailed parking and directions can be found here.

July 4th Events At Mackenzie Park

“Celebrating Heroes”

All events listed below except those with an * are totally FREE to the public!

Alderson BMW Daytime Music in the Park

10:30 AM – 5 PM

Two major outdoor stages will feature the best of West Texas music.

– Music lineup here

Sunbelt Rentals Cool Zone

ALL DAY

Beat the heat at this year’s first ever Sunbelt Rentals Cool Zone! Stay cool at the festival with large evaporative coolers throughout the park keeping you cool and relaxed! These powerful misters can cool a 3,000 sq ft area up to 30 degrees!

Lubbock National Bank Ferris Wheel

10:30 AM – 10:30 PM

Lubbock National Bank is bringing an exciting new element to this year’s 4th on Broadway Celebration. They will provide a gigantic Ferris Wheel which will be in operation throughout the parade, daytime concerts and evening concert. Their sponsorship will allow free rides to the public and add an exciting visual attraction to the festivities.

Sonic Parade

9 AM

Help us celebrate America’s Independence with our parade theme this year, “Celebrating Heroes” at our Sonic Parade. Interested in being a part of the parade?

More info here.

Bolton Oil Change Youth Fishing Tournament hosted by Cabela’s

10:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Bring your family out to our second annual Bolton Oil Change Youth Fishing Tournament, Hosted by Cabela’s. Free Entry. Prizes Awarded. Permit Free Fishing.

Riversmith’s Catfish & Cobbler Eating Contest

5 PM

Free Entry, prizes awarded in the following categories:

Adult Catfish • Adult Cobbler • 6 & Under Catfish • 7-12 Catfish • 13-17 Catfish • 6 & Under Cobbler • 7-12 Cobbler • 13-17 Cobbler

Register today here.

Covenant Children’s Hospital Kid’s Area

10:30 AM – 6 PM

Bring out the family for tons of FREE kid’s activities! Inflatables, spider climber, kids yoga, games and more!

FirstBank & Trust’s Evening Concert

7:15 PM

Enjoy dynamic, state of the art major Evening Concert production featuring the finest contemporary artists in West Texas and the Youth Symphony Orchestras of Lubbock.

Lineup here

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Fireworks Extravaganza

10 PM/Dusk

Join us for a major fireworks extravaganza choreographed live to the music of the Youth Orchestras of Lubbock.

