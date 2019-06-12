LUBBOCK, TX – Bryan Mudd is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, but is now a proud West Texan with a long journalistic history in Lubbock.

Bryan became the weeknight news anchor for KAMC in September 2009. Bryan spent eleven years covering sports for various stations, including KAVU-TV in Victoria, Texas, KRBC-TV in Abilene Texas, WITN-TV in Greenville, North Carolina, and KCBD-TV in Lubbock. Bryan has won numerous Associated Press Broadcast Awards including the Best Sports Feature and Best Sportscast.

An active member of the community, Bryan spends much of his spare time working with various civic organizations including the American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Purpose Medical Mission and the American Heart Association.

Bryan enjoys movies, cooking, watching sports and relaxing with his wife, Sheri. When not on the news you can usually find Bryan teaching his daughter Olivia the finer points of football, basketball and tailgating. If you miss him, he’s probably grilling in the backyard with his sons, Tanner and Peyton.

If you have a story idea click here to email Bryan.