LUBBOCK, TX – David Collier is the Sports Director for Red Raider Nation.

Previously, David had been the co-anchor for KLBK News at 6 and 10. In 2003, David served as the host of “The Bob Knight Show” and continued to host his show and “The Pat Knight Show” through the 2009-10 season.

At one time David also worked at KLBK as the weekend sports anchor.

David’s first on-air job was at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1999. When he’s not working he enjoys spending time with his wife, Karri, and children, Blair and Brooks.

If you have a story idea or want to chat with David, email him at dcollier@kamc.tv.