LUBBOCK, Texas – Eric Kelly is from the often misunderstood paradise of Cleveland, OH and is getting his first taste of Lubbock, but not Texas itself.

Eric joined the KLBK sports team in July of 2017 after working in the athletic department at the University of Houston for a year.

Prior to that, he graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2016 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

While at Mizzou, Eric worked at both the campus TV station, MUTV, along with the local NBC affiliate KOMU-TV.

Over the summer of 2015, Eric interned at ESPN in Bristol, CT in both the production and talent departments.

When he’s not at the station, Eric enjoys supporting his beloved Cleveland Browns through the bad and the bad, along with the Indians and Cavaliers.

If you have a story idea or want to yell at him for thinking Whataburger is just ‘fine,” you can reach out to Eric via:

Email: Ekelly@kamc.tv

Twitter: @EricKellyTV