Lauren Matter

Once a Texas girl, always a Texas girl! Lauren is excited to be back in the Lone Star state after a 6 year absence. Lauren anchors KAMC News every weekday at 5, 6, and 10.

Before coming to KAMC, Lauren was the morning and midday anchor for the ABC affiliate in Springfield, Missouri. Before that she anchored for the FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana. She started her journalism career as the weekend anchor/reporter for the CBS affiliate in Abilene, Texas. During her time in Abilene she fell in love with West Texas and is thrilled to be back!

Her love for bringing people the news started back in middle school when she anchored the morning announcements. Years later, she graduated from the University of Colorado with a double degree in Broadcast News and Studio Arts.

When she’s not at work, Lauren enjoys working out, running, reading a good book, trying out a new recipe, enjoying a good wine and traveling. She also loves to get involved in the community.

A Colorado native (Go Broncos!), Lauren and her family are excited to make Lubbock their home! And she technically is a Texas native even though she grew up in Colorado; she was born in Austin. Lauren is married to her high school sweetheart Laryen. They welcomed their first child, Howie, in January 2017. Being Howie’s mom is Lauren’s favorite thing in the world! They all live in Lubbock with their dogs Indie and Tyson.