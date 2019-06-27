Residents concerned about red light runners

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the summer, more families are out enjoying the nice weather and teenagers are learning how to drive.

According to residents near 98th Street and Chicago Avenue, they are concerned their residential area has turned into a speedway.

“We are always seeing people trying to dart and make that yellow light before it turns red,” said Debra Puckett, who lives near the intersection.

However, multiple residents in the area said this is a problem they see at intersections across town, whether it is a stop light or stop sign.

“You are being selfish when you’re not taking the time to pay attention to laws,” said Nikki Sims.

Sims said since the light was installed at that location, she believes the problem escalated.

“Every time I’ve noticed it’s become an issue every time I’m on the road,” said Sims. “You have to pause longer at a red light because there are three cars running it, especially in the turning lanes.”

They wanted to share their concerns, hoping the drivers in town will give themselves more time between destinations and avoid distractions, so everybody stays safe this summer.