KAMC HDTV Lubbock,Texas

Ron Roberts is a seasoned broadcaster and a veteran of tornado alley. With a career that spans over 30 years in radio and television, Roberts has earned top honors for being the region’s #1 meteorologist. As a child, he was fascinated by the severe storms indigenous to this region. He lived through the May 11, 1970, devastating Lubbock Tornado. He spent many spring afternoons chasing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and helped plot the movement of the dryline as a part of a team of Research Students from Texas Tech University. Roberts went on to study his favorite subject, Environmental Science and Meteorology, earning a Master’s Degree from Texas Tech University in 1992. He earned his Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society in 1992 and is full member of the American Meteorological Society.

Roberts appeared in a BBC Climate Change Special in 2011 and a Discovery Channel Climate Change Special in 2012. Roberts with KAMC TV and Texas Tech University with Dr. Katharine Hayhoe hosted a Challenging Climate forum on the campus of Texas Tech University in November 2011. The forum, with a full capacity audience, addressed Climate Change impacts on West Texas with an emphasis on water conservation, improved landscape techniques and possible climate challenges in the future. Roberts is the only Broadcast Meteorologist in West Texas to make extended climate forecasts and emphasize conservation of resources as a part oh his nightly weather forecast updates.

Radio Media

In addition to being Chief Meteorologist for the KAMC28 Weather Lab, Roberts also provides weather coverage for the Storm Team Radio Network working with radio stations for the Lubbock, Ruidoso, Midland and Abilene listening area. His weather can be heard on a total of 15 radio stations.

Digital Media

Ron Roberts Weather is available on digital media for the Lubbock, Midland, Abilene, Ruidoso-SE New Mexico and Dallas-Fort Worth area. For your local Weathernow forecast, go to westtexasweather.tv and click your region located on the service map area.

Mobile Media

Ron Roberts Weather is available on both the iPhone and Droid mobile devices. Downloads are available from the iPhone App Store or Droid users can download through the West Texas Weather website.

Social Media

Ron Roberts Weather is available through Social Media updates on both Twitter and Facebook.