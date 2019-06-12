LUBBOCK, Texas – Brittany Escobar joined the KLBK News team in December 2011. Home for Brittany is in the little West Texas town of Ballinger. Brittany considers herself to be very fortunate for being able to stay in the great state of Texas.

Brittany graduated from Texas Tech University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Prior to joining the KLBK News team, Brittany was an intern for the Nexstar station here in Lubbock starting in June of 2011.

Although not too far from home, Brittany still misses her family. She cherishes the time she spends with her family and friends.

When Brittany is not in the newsroom she enjoys trying new recipes and “do it yourself” crafts.

If you have story ideas you can e-mail Brittany at bescobar@klbk13.tv.