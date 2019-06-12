LUBBOCK, Texas – Chris Whited is a meteorologist, digital news content manager and the weekend assignment editor for KLBK-TV, KAMC-TV and EverythingLubbock.com.

He joined the KLBK First Warning Weather Team in March 2011 as our weekend meteorologist and a weather producer. He served in that role for a little over 3 years. He was promoted to his current position in June 2014.

Originally from Oneonta, Alabama, Chris graduated from Mississippi State University in 2003 with a B.S. in Geosciences, with concentration in Broadcast Meteorology. He also has a minor in Broadcast Communication.

Before moving to Lubbock, Chris worked as a meteorologist and reporter for television stations in Abilene, San Angelo and Meridian, Mississippi.

Chris is a die-hard fan of the Auburn Tigers!

