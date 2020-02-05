City of Lubbock taking precautions during winter weather

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Bright Horizons Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD DBS Kids Denver City ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Harmony Science Academy Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wellman-Union ISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

LUBBOCK- Texas — Low temperatures and icy conditions started on Tuesday in Lubbock, and will continue through Wednesday.

The City and schools in Lubbock have been monitoring the conditions in an effort to keep citizens and students safe.

On Tuesday the Emergency Operations Center was activated in an effort to bring Lubbock’s leaders together to make decisions and effectively communicate with the public.

Allison Matherly with the Lubbock Police Department said in icy conditions LPD will pretreat roads and patrol officers will constantly monitor the roads and decide which ones, if any, need to be closed.

“We get all the decision makers into one building where they’re able to communicate extremely efficiently and handle any scenarios that might arise,” Matherly said.

In the event of low temperatures and precipitation, Lubbock ISD will have assistant superintendents driving roads such as Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LISD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, Jeff Klotzman, said they will work with Durham Transportation to determine if the roads are safe for students to travel to school.

Klotzman said in the event of a delay on cancellation, parents will be alerted with a call, e-mail and text.

“You need to make sure you can get messages through the parent notification system,” Klotzman said. “Because that is how we’re going to contact you first and foremost.”

