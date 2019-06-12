Emily Harrison joined the KLBK News team in June 2018 as a reporter.

Originally from Delaware, Emily is excited to call Lubbock her new home. Emily graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and political science. As a student, Emily was actively involved in her award-winning college news station, Elon Local News, where she served as a multimedia reporter and news anchor, among other roles.

She also held internship positions in the news department at FOX 29 in Philadelphia, PA, WRDE-NBC Coast TV in Lewes, DE, and Clearview Financial Media in London, UK.

In her spare time, Emily enjoys finding new restaurants, watchingscary movies, and spending time with friends and family.

Please share story ideas (or just say hello!) by emailing eharrison@klbk13.tv, and be sure to follow her on Facebook at @EmilyHarrisonTV and on Twitter at @eharrison_eln