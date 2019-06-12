LUBBOCK, Texas – Heidi Waggoner is the Evening Meteorologist on KLBK News. She is a native of Plano and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University.

Heidi started her career in news as the Weekend Meteorologist and Weekday Weather Producer at KAMC News back in August 2011. After two wonderful years in the South Plains she was transferred to KSEE 24 News in Fresno, California and worked as the Morning and Midday Meteorologist for about a year and a half. From there she moved to Fayetteville, AR to become the Morning Meteorologist at KNWA and FOX 24 News.

After living three years away from the Great State of Texas, Heidi is beyond thrilled to be back in the Hub City again! Texas will always be home and there is nothing like Texas weather!

Heidi likes to spend time outdoors, swim, BBQ, and watch football on the weekends! She is also a huge TV buff and loves spending time with family and friends!

